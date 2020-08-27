Advertisement

Hub and Soul Music Series to start Thursday.
By Jared Austin
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2nd annual Hub and Soul Music Series will start its 6-week outdoor music this Thursday. The series will be held on consecutive Thursdays from Aug. 27 through Oct. 1 from 5:30-8:30 pm at the Union Plaza Amphitheater.

Officials with Hub and Soul said it will look different from last year due to COVID-19 precautions. Organizers are following the COVID-19 risk dial and have a plan that’s been approved by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. With the risk dial currently in the yellow area, organizers said this will allow them to be at 75% capacity. According to officials, this means 332 people will be allowed to attend the event. Event organizer Susan Larson Rodenburg said all concert-goers will be required to wear a facemask.

“We’re very excited and, of course, the COVID-19 did bring an extra set of challenges to us this year,” Rodenburg said. “But, we’re very confident that we’re going to have a safe event.” The 2020 series will feature two bands each week. Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal and Emily Bass will open this Thursday.

While Hub and Soul is free, people will be able to buy food, local craft beer and beverages prepared by The Hub Cafe. For more information about the event, you can visit the event’s website at www.hubandsoul.com

