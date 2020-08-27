Advertisement

Husker football players file lawsuit against Big Ten

Nebraska's AD put to rest all presumptions of playing outside the Big Ten Conference during the Husker Nightly radio show on Thursday evening.
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eight Husker football players filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court on Thursday against the Big Ten Conference following the decision to cancel the 2020 football season.

The lawsuit seeks nominal damages for breach of contract and hopes to declare the decision invalid and award temporary injunctive relief.

In a statement, Mike Flood, the attorney for the eight players, states “the lawsuit isn’t about money or damages, it’s about real-life relief.”

Flood goes on to say the athletes followed all necessary guidelines, and adds the messaging from the Big Ten has not been consistent.

Players Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Polagates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks, and Jackson Hannah are all named as plaintiffs on the suit.

