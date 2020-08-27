Husker football players file lawsuit against Big Ten

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eight Husker football players filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court on Thursday against the Big Ten Conference following the decision to cancel the 2020 football season.

The lawsuit seeks nominal damages for breach of contract and hopes to declare the decision invalid and award temporary injunctive relief.

In a statement, Mike Flood, the attorney for the eight players, states “the lawsuit isn’t about money or damages, it’s about real-life relief.”

Flood goes on to say the athletes followed all necessary guidelines, and adds the messaging from the Big Ten has not been consistent.

Players Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Polagates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks, and Jackson Hannah are all named as plaintiffs on the suit.

Eight Cornhusker football players sued The Big 10 in Nebraska state court this morning in Lincoln. Our attorneys are at the Courthouse now.https://t.co/sLzrJZB7AE pic.twitter.com/yExzcWp1kv — Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 27, 2020

