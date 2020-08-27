In the voters hands: Medical marijuana initiative on November ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It appears an initiative to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska will be on the November ballot.

In July, a petition with nearly 200,000 signatures was turned in to the Secretary of State’s office. A tweet from Senator Adam Morfeld Thursday evening said, “Received word from Secretary of State Bob Evnen will not withhold the medical marijuana initiative from the ballot!”

This comes one day after Evnen revealed medical marijuana had enough verified signatures to get on the ballot. However, there was still a question over whether he would approve of the ballot’s wording.

According to Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, the ballot initiative would establish legal protections for medical marijuana patients with serious health conditions. If approved by a majority of voters in November, the initiative would allow patients to access and use medical marijuana as recommended by their physician or nurse practitioner.

