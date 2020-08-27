Injured officer gets support outside LPD headquarters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several dozen people took to the steps of the Lincoln Police Department and showed support for an LPD officer shot while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday.

Those who made their way to the prayer vigil held flags and signs displaying messages of solidarity for both the officer and the Lincoln Police Department.

On the steps outside the building, where candles were placed and lit, the group of supporters said a prayer for the injured officer, who was last listed in critical condition.

People have already started to leave candles at LPD headquarters for the officer shot this afternoon... at last check, he's in critical condition. Posted by Jennifer Ortega 1011 NOW on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Lincoln City Councilor Roy Christensen was also there.

“I’ve been a vocal advocate in support of [officers], and I support them in good times and bad, and today is a bad time, and they all need to know that we love and appreciate them,” Christensen said.

