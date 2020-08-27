Advertisement

Lincoln Police Union president reacts to fellow officer being shot

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are more than 300 officers in the Lincoln Police Department and countless more people behind the scenes, and the head of the Lincoln Police Union said right now, they’re all hurting.

Brad Hulse, president of the union, said first and foremost they’re just glad Investigator Mario Herrera is alive, after hearing the “officer down” call come across the scanner.

“First and foremost you just think about the safety of the officer, who is it, who is hurt, what’s the extent of the injuries, is medical there, do we need to send medical,” Hulse said.

He said that response is there with any injury, but it’s different when it’s a fellow officer.

“You want to protect your own, take care of your own,” Hulse said.

He said this doesn’t happen very often, though officers are in danger every day.

So far in 2020, more than 120 Lincoln Police officers have been assaulted. In the last five years just four, including Investigator Herrara, have been shot. But Hulse said each one impacts the department.

“It’s really hard to go about your day, to go to a ‘regular’ call when you know one of your officers, your teammate, is hurt, is fighting for his life,” Hulse said.

Despite that, Hulse said in the aftermath of the shooting, officers who weren’t even on duty volunteered to come in and work to do whatever was needed by the department.

Hulse said the support from the community has been huge in helping officers carry on, and they’ll return that support right back to the family of the officer who was hurt.

“They’re going to get it,” Hulse said. “They’re going to get a lot of support from us and the community. That’s where we’re at right now, it’s a matter of doing what we can to ease the pain.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than 100 coronavirus cases reported at UNL

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The University of Nebraska Lincoln said it has had 107 positive cases of coronavirus among 889 tests since Aug. 12.

News

Lincoln police union president reacts to fellow officer being shot

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

In the voters hands: Medical marijuana initiative on November ballot

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
If approved by a majority of voters in November, the initiative would allow patients to access and use medical marijuana as recommended by their physician or nurse practitioner.

News

HOW TO HELP: Blood donations needed and fund set up for Mario Herrera

Updated: 1 hour ago
LPD made an urgent plea for blood donations.

Latest News

News

Nebraska men’s basketball speaks out about racial injustice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
“The goal for us is simply to make our community and and our state stand behind us and not accepting this injustices as “ok” and turning a blind eye.”

News

Roca Berry Farm opening for the season as planned with new health regulations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Roca Berry Farm is opening this September with some new health regulations in place.

News

Nebraska Men's Basketball Team stands up for social justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
Players said the names of several black men and women killed by police and talked about social inequality.

News

Police identify officer shot serving a warrant on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officer shot serving a warrant has been identified.

News

61 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 3 hours ago
61 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Thursday.

News

Lincoln Police give update on officer shot in line of duty

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officer shot still fighting for his life, suspects to be charged.