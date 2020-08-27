Lincoln police union president reacts to fellow officer being shot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are more than 300 officers in the Lincoln Police Department and countless more people behind the scenes, and the head of the Lincoln Police Union said right now, they’re all hurting.

Brad Hulse, president of the union, said first and foremost they’re just glad Investigator Mario Herrera is alive, after hearing the “officer down” call come across the scanner.

“First and foremost you just think about the safety of the officer, who is it, who is hurt, what’s the extent of the injuries, is medical there, do we need to send medical,” Hulse said.

He said that response is there with any injury, but it’s different when it’s a fellow officer.

“You want to protect your own, take care of your own,” Hulse said.

He said this doesn’t happen very often, though officers are in danger every day.

So far in 2020, more than 120 Lincoln Police officers have been assaulted. In the last five years just four, including Investigator Herrara, have been shot. But Hulse said each one impacts the department.

“It’s really hard to go about your day, to go to a ‘regular’ call when you know one of your officers, your teammate, is hurt, is fighting for his life,” Hulse said.

Despite that, Hulse said in the aftermath of the shooting, officers who weren’t even on duty volunteered to come in and work to do whatever was needed by the department.

Hulse said the support from the community has been huge in helping officers carry on, and they’ll return that support right back to the family of the officer who was hurt.

“They’re going to get it,” Hulse said. “They’re going to get a lot of support from us and the community. That’s where we’re at right now, it’s a matter of doing what we can to ease the pain.”

