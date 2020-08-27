Advertisement

Lincoln Public Schools sees substitute teacher shortage

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Right now, Lincoln Public Schools says they have a substitute teacher shortage and are looking to hire.

And because we're currently in a pandemic, that makes things more challenging.

As of right now, LPS has a little over 630 substitute teachers.

By the end of the year, that number is typically near the 900 mark.

The President of the Lincoln Education Association tells 10/11 NOW, they're finding it hard to fill those spots for multiple reasons. One reason, a lot of subs are retired teachers.

“Some of them obviously because they’re in a higher risk category for COVID-19, that may have affected their interest or ability in subbing this fall for at least a while,” said Rita Bennett.

We spoke with a local substitute teacher who is in that high-risk category.

Normally she would be in classrooms but right now that's too risky.

“I am eight and a half months pregnant, so I can’t put my life or my baby’s life at risk right now,” said Sara Petersen.

Bennett says they’re seeing issues of subs on a day-to-day basis, sometimes they’re not available and other teachers have to cover. And there’s also technology issues.

“That naturally involves a lot of additional technology and logistics, so I do know there was some additional training for subs in that situation, but I also know that adds an additional responsibility for subs,” said Bennett.

Right now there are 636 LPS subs, that’s about 70% where the district ended last year when there were around 900.

LPS tells 10/11 NOW that subs can make anywhere from $75-165 dollars a day.

For more information on how to apply click here: https://home.lps.org/hr/employment-opportunities//

