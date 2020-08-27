Advertisement

LPD: Man steals teen’s iPhone after agreeing to buy it through Snapchat

(Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a man they say stole a teenager’s iPhone after agreeing to buy it through a social media app.

Wednesday night, around 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a block of Prospect Street, between S 17th and S 16th Streets in South Lincoln, for a possible car crash.

Responding officers spoke with a 16-year old who said that she had agreed to sell her iPhone to someone she’d been speaking with over the app Snapchat.

The teenager agreed to meet the man at 16th and Prospect Street to sell her phone for $800.

LPD said two of the teenager’s friends accompanied her for the transaction and the victim reported that when the man arrived, there were three other people in the car with him.

According to officers, as the teen handed the phone to the man for him to check it out, he jumped back in the car and sped away.

The teen told officers that she and a friend jumped onto the car as it was driving away but LPD said the teens were eventually thrown from the car, hitting the pavement which caused injuries.

Officers said the injuries were non-life threatening and neither teens received treatment from a medical facility at the time of the report.

LPD is investigating and asking if you know anything about what happened to call investigators at (402) 441-6000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officer shot in Lincoln Wednesday still ‘fighting for his life’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officer shot still fighting for his life, suspects to be charged.

News

Temporary closure of south 98th underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 16.

News

Black Lives Matter activists gather peacefully in Lincoln in response to violence in Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Injured officer gets support outside LPD headquarters

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Black Lives Matter activists gather peacefully in Lincoln in response to violence in Wisconsin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
For a second night in a row, Black Lives Matter activists protested in the Capital City.

News

Injured officer gets support outside LPD headquarters

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A prayer vigil featured flags and signs displaying messages of solidarity for both the officer and the Lincoln Police Department.

Forecast

Hot and More Humid Conditions Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny, breezy, hot and more humid for Thursday.

News

UNLPD investigating reports of indecent exposure on campus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The goal is to provide information so the UNL community has awareness of the situation and can take precautions for their own safety, as well as to encourage reporting of similar situations to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police.