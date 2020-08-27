LPD: Man steals teen’s iPhone after agreeing to buy it through Snapchat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a man they say stole a teenager’s iPhone after agreeing to buy it through a social media app.

Wednesday night, around 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a block of Prospect Street, between S 17th and S 16th Streets in South Lincoln, for a possible car crash.

Responding officers spoke with a 16-year old who said that she had agreed to sell her iPhone to someone she’d been speaking with over the app Snapchat.

The teenager agreed to meet the man at 16th and Prospect Street to sell her phone for $800.

LPD said two of the teenager’s friends accompanied her for the transaction and the victim reported that when the man arrived, there were three other people in the car with him.

According to officers, as the teen handed the phone to the man for him to check it out, he jumped back in the car and sped away.

The teen told officers that she and a friend jumped onto the car as it was driving away but LPD said the teens were eventually thrown from the car, hitting the pavement which caused injuries.

Officers said the injuries were non-life threatening and neither teens received treatment from a medical facility at the time of the report.

LPD is investigating and asking if you know anything about what happened to call investigators at (402) 441-6000.

