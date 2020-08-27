Advertisement

Nebraska firefighters battle Colorado wildfires

A trio of firefighters from Gering are helping contain the Grizzly Creek blaze. 6 News caught up with the crew Wednesday as they finished up another grueling nightshift
By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As flames light up the Colorado skies, on the ground a crew from Gering, Nebraska battles.

“You’re sitting on probably a 60 degree slope, walking on moon dust that’s a foot thick, and rocks that are the size of trucks that you’re trying to walk over,” said Jeff Vance, a Gering firefighter.

Vance has been fighting fires for 22 years; he knows how to handle the tough situations.

“You’re just so well trained you know what steps to take. You’re always on the lookout and put yourself in the best place so you’re not getting yourself hurt,” said Vance, noting he’s not doing it on his own. In fact, this time around his father Darrell is with him.

“It’s something that’s never happened before,” said Vance. “We’ve never been on a big one together, so it’s different. It’s been a good time.

The crew is putting in some long overnight hours.

“We’re over at the command post at 5:30 at night and then usually get here about 8:30 in the morning, or 9:30 is when we’re done,” said Vance.

Jeff Scott rounds out the Gering trio in Colorado; helping to build what’s becoming a department legacy.

“It’s just kind of the tradition we started,” said Nathan Flowers, Chief of the Gering Fire Department. “Guys see that and want to participate in that and learn and gain experience so they can come back to our department and make our state and our district better.”

In Colorado they’re working alongside several other fire departments.

“We'‘ve been working with engines from Seward, Nebraska, Montrose, Colorado, Colorado Springs, and the Denver Fire Department,” said Vance, noting it’s a joint effort under some tough conditions, but they’re taking it one battle at time. they take it one battle at a time . . .

“Hot, dry, and it’s not very easy,” said Vance. You take it easy and nice and slow.”

“The Gering firefighters are expected to back in Nebraska by the end of the week. The Grizzly Creek fire they’ve been battling is now more than 60 percent contained.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Black Lives Matter activists gather peacefully in Lincoln in response to violence in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
For a second night in a row, Black Lives Matter activists protested in the Capital City.

News

Injured officer gets support outside LPD headquarters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A prayer vigil featured flags and signs displaying messages of solidarity for both the officer and the Lincoln Police Department.

News

UNLPD investigating reports of indecent exposure on campus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The goal is to provide information so the UNL community has awareness of the situation and can take precautions for their own safety, as well as to encourage reporting of similar situations to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police.

News

LPS sees substitute shortage

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

News

Lincoln Public Schools sees substitute teacher shortage

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Right now, Lincoln Public Schools says they have a substitute teacher shortage and are looking to hire. And because we're currently in a pandemic, that makes things more challenging.

News

Second UNL sorority under quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bill Schammert
A small cluster of positive cases has been identified within the Delta Delta Delta sorority house at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

News

Hub and Soul Music Series to start Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
The 2nd annual Hub and Soul Music Series will start its 6-week outdoor music this Thursday. The series will be held on consecutive Thursdays from Aug. 27 through Oct. 1 from 5:30-8:30 pm at the Union Plaza Amphitheater.

News

LPD officer in critical condition after being shot Wednesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
An officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.

News

Team Coverage of LPD Officer Shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
Ellis Wiltsey and Jared Austin report live at 6pm