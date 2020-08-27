Advertisement

Nebraska men’s basketball speaks out about racial injustice

Nebraska men's basketball takes stand against racial injustice
Nebraska men's basketball takes stand against racial injustice(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker players and Head Coach Fred Hoiberg are making their voices heard.

They stood outside the Hendrix Training Complex dressed in black. They took turns naming people who they stand for such as Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

This all comes as the NBA canceled playoff games for a second straight day.

“We know that we are not going to change everything that is going on today,” said Kobe Webster, senior guard. “The goal for us is simply to make our community and and our state stand behind us and not accepting this injustices as “ok” and turning a blind eye.”

“We cannot only care when it’s convenient, we cannot only care when it impacts us directly, caring about someone else’s life should fall within basic human ideals,” said Teddy Allen, junior guard. ”We are standing here together as black and white people, making it clear that we are sickened by the events taking place in our country involving police brutality and systematic injustices toward our black people. We want to play a role in change and we want you all to join us. No more hashtags, only change.”

New comers Kobe Webster and Teddy Allen gave longer statements saying this is not a political fight, but about being a decent human being.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than 100 coronavirus cases reported at UNL

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The University of Nebraska Lincoln said it has had 107 positive cases of coronavirus among 889 tests since Aug. 12.

News

Lincoln police union president reacts to fellow officer being shot

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

In the voters hands: Medical marijuana initiative on November ballot

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
If approved by a majority of voters in November, the initiative would allow patients to access and use medical marijuana as recommended by their physician or nurse practitioner.

News

Lincoln Police Union president reacts to fellow officer being shot

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
There are more than 300 officers in the Lincoln Police Department and countless more people behind the scenes, and the head of the Lincoln Police Union said right now, they’re all hurting.

News

HOW TO HELP: Blood donations needed and fund set up for Mario Herrera

Updated: 1 hour ago
LPD made an urgent plea for blood donations.

Latest News

News

Roca Berry Farm opening for the season as planned with new health regulations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Roca Berry Farm is opening this September with some new health regulations in place.

News

Nebraska Men's Basketball Team stands up for social justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
Players said the names of several black men and women killed by police and talked about social inequality.

News

Police identify officer shot serving a warrant on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officer shot serving a warrant has been identified.

News

61 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 3 hours ago
61 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Thursday.

News

Lincoln Police give update on officer shot in line of duty

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officer shot still fighting for his life, suspects to be charged.