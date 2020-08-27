Nebraska men’s basketball speaks out about racial injustice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker players and Head Coach Fred Hoiberg are making their voices heard.

They stood outside the Hendrix Training Complex dressed in black. They took turns naming people who they stand for such as Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

This all comes as the NBA canceled playoff games for a second straight day.

“We know that we are not going to change everything that is going on today,” said Kobe Webster, senior guard. “The goal for us is simply to make our community and and our state stand behind us and not accepting this injustices as “ok” and turning a blind eye.”

“We cannot only care when it’s convenient, we cannot only care when it impacts us directly, caring about someone else’s life should fall within basic human ideals,” said Teddy Allen, junior guard. ”We are standing here together as black and white people, making it clear that we are sickened by the events taking place in our country involving police brutality and systematic injustices toward our black people. We want to play a role in change and we want you all to join us. No more hashtags, only change.”

New comers Kobe Webster and Teddy Allen gave longer statements saying this is not a political fight, but about being a decent human being.

