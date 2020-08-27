Advertisement

Officer shot in Lincoln Wednesday still ‘fighting for his life’

LPD officers with guns drawn near 33rd and Vine Streets.
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer shot in Lincoln while serving a warrant on Wednesday continues to fight for his life, according to Lincoln Police.

A tweet by LPD on Thursday morning said, “Our officer continues to fight for his life, we are overwhelmed by the support from our community.”

The officer, who has not been identified, is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the officer is a 23-year-veteran of the force.

Bliemeister said officers were at a home in the area serving an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez in connection to the March homicide of Edward Varejcka. The warrant was for second-degree assault.

Officers said that during the process of serving the warrant, the officer was shot after two suspects broke through the front window of the home and fired. Officers did return fire, but no one else was shot.

Vazquez was arrested by police following the incident, as was Orion J. Ross, 19.

It is still unclear who shot the officer, and a firearm has been recovered, police said.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said Thursday morning that he will be assisting in the investigation with LPD, and that Vazquez and Ross will be charged today with escape.

“Additional charges related to the officer shooting are pending further investigation and review,” Condon said.

