Roca Berry Farm opening for the season as planned with new health regulations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roca Berry Farm is opening September 19, after months of work and waiting to see what the coronavirus might bring.

The opening comes with new health guidelines, and new attractions to accommodate those regulations.

“We finally got the a-okay that we can open and we’re very thankful,” said Operations Manager Jordan Schaefer. “There are a lot of things we’re doing to make it safer. We still want everyone to have a great time, and we’re trying to make it as normal as possible.”

Roca Berry Farm is starting their “farmside” pick up to make sure everybody can still get things like pumpkins, kettle corn or jam, without having to actually go into the park. They’ve also created new food options to spread out lines, and plan on sanitizing the farm hourly.

“The corn maze we made six foot wide pats, so made it quite a bit wider so people can stay socially distanced,” said Schaefer. “As of right now we’re planning on having every activity open, we’re just trying to make sure it’s safe for everyone.”

The farm has more than 50 sanitizing stations, more than 50 signs reminding people of social distancing and they’ve upgraded their “Roca-motive” train with two more cars to fit more people in a safer way.

“Some of the areas where the queue lines might get backed up like the train, we are going to recommend that people wear masks in those lines,” Schaefer said. “There’s a lot of things we’re doing to speed things up. We’ve added new food locations to spread things out.”

Schaefer recommends coming in the earlier part of the season, and buying tickets ahead of time. The farm is planning to cap the amount of people in the farm through their busy weeks.

“Those two middle weekends that’s when we’re going to look at limiting capacity‚” Schaefer said. “Really those two weekends in October are the busiest times. We’re trying to accommodate everyone and still keep as normal as an experience as possible, but making sure everyone stays safe.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.