Second UNL sorority under quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A small cluster of positive cases has been identified within the Delta Delta Delta sorority house at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Four sorority members have tested positive and one other has self-reported a positive case, according to the University.

The students living in the house have been place in quarantine, per guidance from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The health department is working with UNL on a COVID-19 dashboard, which UNL expects to publish tomorrow.

This is the second sorority to go under quarantine at UNL. On August 23, it was reported five members of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority also identified as positive for COVID-19. That includes one confirmed case and four self-reported cases. Members of that sorority house are also under quarantine, per guidance from the health department.

For more information on UNL’s COVID-19 Response, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.