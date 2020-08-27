Advertisement

Study: Google searches for anxiety symptoms are up during pandemic

Anxiety searches in Google are at record levels
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From COVID-19 to job insecurity to social distancing to protests against racial inequality, 2020 hasn’t been easy.

“All those things, I think, are waves of pandemics that are increasingly building upon one another,” according to Dr. K. Luan Phan, who heads the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

He’s not surprised by the results of a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association that shows Google searches for anxiety symptoms between mid-March and mid-May were the highest they’ve been in the search engine’s history.

Acute anxiety symptoms can include:

  • Racing heart
  • Sweaty palms
  • Upset stomach
  • Trouble breathing
  • Chest pain
  • Dizziness
  • Headache

If you’re feeling symptoms of a panic attack, Phan says to take deep breaths.

You can reduce anxiety by knowing your triggers so you can plan for them. He says it’s important to have a sense of control.

Phan also suggests thinking more positively, rather than focusing on the negative.

“Begin to try to talk yourself out of this sense of doom that you are not going to die that the symptoms will pass,” he says.

Experts also say it’s important not to turn to bad habits while dealing with anxiety – like increased alcohol and drug use – which he says can lead to even more anxiety.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump to blast Biden as ‘extreme’ in convention speech

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Aides said Trump would also make clear that he plans to unite a country that has increasingly shown fractures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

National

Dog food sold nationwide recalled over salmonella concern

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken and Quail.

National

AP source says NBA postponing Thursday’s postseason games amid protest

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

Forecast

Warm End to the Week...

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
One more hot, humid day expected on Friday before cooler weather arrives this weekend and next week.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

National

Ex-UAW president charged with corruption in federal probe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A former president of the United Auto Workers union was charged with corruption Thursday, accused of conspiring with his successor and others to embezzle money for golf, vacation villas and fine dining.

National

Laura blasts Gulf Coast: 2nd death reported; Chlorine leak at chemical plant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

National

Pelosi on stimulus package: 'We are not budging'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Pelosi digs in ahead of coronavirus stimulus bill talks.

National

Thousands may return home as gains made on California fires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The fires, which started as clusters of lightning-sparked blazes last week, slowed down at lower altitudes as a morning marine layer brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

National

Googling anxiety has peaked during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
There's no question the pandemic has been hard on us all, but a new study shows a significant spike in recent internet searches for "panic attacks" and "anxiety."