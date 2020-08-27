Temporary closure of south 98th underway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - South 98th Street between “A” and Van Dorn streets will be closed for installation of a new sanitary sewer line.

The closure begins at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The recommended detour is to travel east on “A” and Van Dorn streets to South 112th Street. Access to homes will be maintained.

This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 16.

The MoPac Trail will have temporary intermittent closures when the sewer line crosses “A” and South 98th streets. Trail closures will be posted.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

