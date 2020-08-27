Advertisement

Temporary closure of south 98th underway

((MGN Image))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - South 98th Street between “A” and Van Dorn streets will be closed for installation of a new sanitary sewer line. 

The closure begins at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The recommended detour is to travel east on “A” and Van Dorn streets to South 112th Street. Access to homes will be maintained. 

This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 16. 

The MoPac Trail will have temporary intermittent closures when the sewer line crosses “A” and South 98th streets. Trail closures will be posted.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. 

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter activists gather peacefully in Lincoln in response to violence in Wisconsin

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Injured officer gets support outside LPD headquarters

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter activists gather peacefully in Lincoln in response to violence in Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
For a second night in a row, Black Lives Matter activists protested in the Capital City.

News

Injured officer gets support outside LPD headquarters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A prayer vigil featured flags and signs displaying messages of solidarity for both the officer and the Lincoln Police Department.

Forecast

Hot and More Humid Conditions Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny, breezy, hot and more humid for Thursday.

News

UNLPD investigating reports of indecent exposure on campus

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The goal is to provide information so the UNL community has awareness of the situation and can take precautions for their own safety, as well as to encourage reporting of similar situations to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police.

News

LPS sees substitute shortage

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Lincoln Public Schools sees substitute teacher shortage

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Right now, Lincoln Public Schools says they have a substitute teacher shortage and are looking to hire. And because we're currently in a pandemic, that makes things more challenging.