Advertisement

University budget plan calls for $38.3M in reductions through 2023

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska-Lincoln(Jared Austin)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green outlined the budget reduction plan in an Aug. 20 memorandum to the Academic Planning Committee.

The plan, which is in response to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, represents a three-year cumulative reduction of $38,254,184 — an estimated 8.2 percent of the university’s budget. Target reductions are $15.7 million for fiscal year 2021, $8.8 million for 2020 and $13.7 million for 2023.

In the message, Green said that, while the university has experienced significant short-term losses in revenue and increases in expenses in the past six months, it remains in a very strong financial position.

“We are, and will be, continuing to achieve across all our mission areas in ways that are inspiring and important,” Green said. “I truly believe that we will emerge from this period with a clear reaffirmation of our purpose and value as an institution. It is nonetheless important that we also plan in a thoughtful and responsive manner for the period ahead of us.”

The Academic Planning Committee approved the general budget framework on Aug. 24. The framework was released to the public on Aug. 25.

The memorandum and a complete overview of the budget reduction proposal are available here.

Key dates in the upcoming budget reduction process timeline include:

  • Late August — Non-academic budget reduction proposals made public
  • Sept. 2 — Chancellor announces academic budget reduction proposals to APC
  • September to October — APC open hearings and deliberations
  • November — Chancellor deliberations and decisions. Also public announcement of accepted recommendations
  • By June 30, 2021 — Proposals integrated into university budget

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Husker football players file lawsuit against Big Ten

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Eight Husker football players filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court on Thursday against the Big Ten Conference following the decision to cancel the 2020 football season.

News

LPD: Man steals teen’s iPhone after agreeing to buy it through Snapchat

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a man they say stole a teenager’s iPhone after agreeing to buy it through a social media app.

News

Officer shot in Lincoln Wednesday still ‘fighting for his life’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officer shot still fighting for his life, suspects to be charged.

News

Temporary closure of south 98th underway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 16.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter activists gather peacefully in Lincoln in response to violence in Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Injured officer gets support outside LPD headquarters

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Black Lives Matter activists gather peacefully in Lincoln in response to violence in Wisconsin

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
For a second night in a row, Black Lives Matter activists protested in the Capital City.

News

Injured officer gets support outside LPD headquarters

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A prayer vigil featured flags and signs displaying messages of solidarity for both the officer and the Lincoln Police Department.