UNLPD investigating reports of indecent exposure on campus

(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police (UNLPD) is letting the campus community aware of a situation they are investigating and urging everyone to take precautions.

UNLPD is looking into three reported incidents of a male exposing his genitals.

The incidents were reported to have happened on Saturday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 26 on the UNL campus.

The suspect is described as male with medium complexion, 5′ 8″ to 5′ 10″ tall, long dark hair, sometimes pulled into a ponytail and was also seen riding a bicycle.

The incidents all occurred between 11 p.m. and midnight. The third incident was reported-second hand to UNLPD so specific information was not available but it may be related based on a limited physical description.

The locations of the indecent exposures have been on the north side of Love Library and outside Abel Hall.

UNLPD has developed a possible suspect in two of those incidents and is attempting to confirm the identity and possible involvement.

Because of limited information available, it may be possible more than one suspect is involved.

Crime prevention and awareness, as well as consistent reporting, may be the strongest defenses against becoming a victim.

Please call UNLPD immediately at 402-472-2222 (2-2222 on campus) to report information on this incident, or 9-1-1 for any crime or suspicious activity or person.

While on campus, UNLPD’s Husker Safe Walk will provide a walking escort upon request.

If you have any questions, contact UNLPD either by phone or email unl.police@unl.edu.

