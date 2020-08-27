Advertisement

Warm End to the Week...

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some strong to severe storms are possible Thursday evening - mainly in northern Nebraska, but overall the forecast will be headlined by one more hot, humid day on Friday before relief from the heat finally arrives this weekend into next week.

A cold front is forecast to slowly drop through the state on Friday which will bring cooler temperatures to northern and western sections of the state by Friday afternoon. For Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, temperatures are still forecast to reach the low to mid 90s with dew points likely sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s out ahead of the advancing cold front.

Staying hot and humid for parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Friday, but with some cooler temperatures in the north and west behind a cold front.
Staying hot and humid for parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Friday, but with some cooler temperatures in the north and west behind a cold front.(KOLN)

While mainly dry weather is expected on Friday, as the front pushes through the state we can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm. In far southeastern Nebraska, there is a marginal risk for severe weather, so we can’t rule out an isolated strong to severe storm either.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place across far southeastern Nebraska, where an isolated strong to severe storm is possible Friday afternoon and evening.
A marginal risk for severe weather is in place across far southeastern Nebraska, where an isolated strong to severe storm is possible Friday afternoon and evening.(KOLN)

The front should push through the area by Friday night with cooler, drier air filtering in behind the front. This should lead to a very comfortable start to the weekend, with temperatures mainly in the 80s with dew points in the 40s and 50s across the state.

Cooler, more comfortable conditions are expected to start the weekend.
Cooler, more comfortable conditions are expected to start the weekend.(KOLN)

Big changes come to the forecast Sunday and beyond as an upper level trough finally digs into the Plains, this will lead to rain chances returning to the forecast for Sunday and much of next week with generally cooler than average temperatures expected. Highs on Sunday are expected in the low 80s for Lincoln before settling into the mid and upper 70s to low 80s for much of the week next week.

