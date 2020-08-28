Back to School FAQ - August 28

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions. Just submit your question using our 1011 NOW app or by clicking here.

“If students travel out of state over the Labor Day holiday, is there a requirement to self quarantine before returning to school?”

Lincoln Public Schools said they’re following directives from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Educators said only students returning home from international travel should self quarantine and self-monitor for 14 days once getting home.

We asked LPS if there are any restrictions when it comes to traveling in the U.S. or attending things like a wedding, funeral or a major amusement park/travel destination.

Educators said currently there are not any restrictions per the state or Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

