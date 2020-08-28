Community continues to show support for injured officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “He’s a great father to his kids, a great husband to his wife, they’re just a wonderful family,” said Tim Brox a family friend.

For the second night in a row at St. Teresa Catholic Church pew after pew was filled with people offering love and prayers for Mario Herrera.

“We were shocked at the number of people that were here,” said Brox. “It was people standing in the back, standing in the cry room, standing in the vestibule area of the church.”

Brox is a longtime family friend of the Herreras. With their children going to school together and the families meeting through the church as well.

“Good steady people who are always here every Sunday at mass,” said Brox. “They participate in the life of the parish and the fact that he’s a police officer has just been a blessing for the younger kids that see him and know him.”

Mario is a father of four. The Herrera family also has many ties to Lincoln Pius X High School where Thursday night they had a rosary service of their own.

“Mario is in His arms and His hands right now being cared for in ways that we don’t always understand,” said Brox.

