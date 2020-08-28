Advertisement

Community responds to injured officer

There has been an incredible outpouring of support for Investigator Herrera and his family since the shooting.
There has been an incredible outpouring of support for Investigator Herrera and his family since the shooting.(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -More details into what led up to the shooting of Investigator Mario Herrera were released on Friday. According to arresting documents, authorities were inside a home near 33rd and Vine Street, talking with Felipe Vazquez. Vazquez was wanted in connection to a murder.

The document said he was behind a locked door and negotiations lasted about 25 minutes. That’s when Vazquez and another man, Orion Ross, broke out a back window. Moments later, investigators believe Vazquez fired three shots, hitting Herrera in the chest.

Also in those documents, Ross, who was arrested just minutes after, accused of saying

“If I had a gun, I wouldn’t have stopped.”

The gun used was reported stolen on July 12, and the person who reported that theft is related to Ross’s mother.

Vazquez and Ross are both still in the Lancaster County Jail. They’ve been charged with felony escape. The Lancaster County Attorney will determine additional charges based on the investigation.

There has been an incredible outpouring of support for Investigator Herrera and his family since the shooting. Just a day ago, the Lincoln Independent Business Association, or LIBA, asked the Police Union what they could do to help. The Union suggested they buy gift cards for Herrera’s family while they travel between UNMC and home.

“The response has been overwhelming,” said President and CEO of LIBA, Bud Synhorst.

Synhorst said LIBA has collected over $1,000 in gift cards, and a few hundred dollars in cash.

“Every little bit helps, whatever they need,” said Synhorst. “Just to try and help them out with whatever they need, these things aren’t just about today, tomorrow and the next day.”

Across town, blood donors are coming in droves. The Nebraska Community Blood Bank saw 200 donors on Thursday.

Investigator Herrera went through more than 130 units of blood, a typical number of what NCBB would collect at a blood drive.

“That would be a really good day of collection for us to have a hundred or so units of blood in a day,” said Kari Lundeen, with the NCBB. “That can deplete a supply very very fast, so we do need people to come right in.

Lundeen said people are scheduling appointments for the next couple of weeks in honor of Investigator Herrera.

“It was the blood that was already on the shelf, the donors that had come in the weeks before that saved Herrera’s life,” said Lundeen. “Now we need more donors to get that back to stable.”

For donor Margaret Woeppel, helping out is personal. Woeppel worked with Investigator Herrera years ago in the Emergency Department.

“Mario (is) very patient, kind considerate person and officer who had a tremendous smile,” said Woeppel. “I’m honored to, and want to do anything I can for Mario.”

To get involved, LIBA is accepting gift cards and cash donations at their office. NCBB recommends calling ahead to set up an appointment, as many people have been wanting to donate blood in honor of Investigator Herrera. There is also a fund set up for the Herrera family at Liberty First Credit Union. You can make a donation at all four locations.

A Gofundme has been set up for Investigator Herrera. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Go Fund Me account set up for Mario Herrera

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A Go Fund Me account has been set up for a Lincoln Police officer who remains in critical condition.

News

UNLPD arrests man for indecent exposure on UNL Campus

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
UNLPD arrested a man on Thursday in regards to three indecent exposures on campus.

News

Driver arrested following pursuit in Omaha

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person following a pursuit and foot chase this morning in Omaha.

News

Doane University students using the great outdoors as their classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
All across campus you’ll find classes being taught outside, as some professors’ answer to social distancing.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit against city citing damages from mandates likely to be filed

Updated: 1 hours ago
A class-action lawsuit is expected to be filed by a group of Lincoln business owners against the city of Lincoln seeking damages caused by COVID-19 related restrictions and mandates.

News

Former Husker pleads not guilty to sexual assault charge

Updated: 3 hours ago
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone has entered a plea of not guilty to first-degree sexual assault.

News

COVID-19 risk dial rises to High Risk; Lincoln DHMs extended until Sept. 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

News

Third UNL sorority placed under quarantine

Updated: 3 hours ago
A third sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been put under quarantine after a small cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported there.

Forecast

The Heat Finally Breaks, A Top 10 Weekend Coming?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler weather finally arrives this weekend and into next week.

News

Wildfire in Banner County burns 4,000 acres

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff
The fire has threatened farmstead, ranches and other agriculture properties.