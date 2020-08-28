Advertisement

High School Football: Week 1

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 28, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Friday night and football season is here. It is Week 1 of the high school football season. This is the start of an unprecedented season, football during the pandemic.

Several states have decided not to play this fall, but the NSAA has been firm in its stance that it is sticking to its 2020 schedule.

Most teams across Nebraska open the 2020 campaign tonight, including Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X.

Lincoln Pius and Lincoln East are just a mile apart in this Week One Match Up, that’s why it’s the 10/11 NOW Game of the Week

Pius finished last year 4-6, but did make the playoffs. The Quarterback discussion is hot right now between Colby Chapelle and Lousaw Telle.

Where Lincoln East finished 500 at 5-5.

Both teams long await this moment when the schools didn’t know if these games would happen. And these players are more than ready for a rivalry game.

Some of the other games include Lincoln High vs. Lincoln North Star, another intra-city match up. Southeast Travels to Kearney, that’s a replacement game. Lincoln Southwest was supposed to host Omaha Burke, who opted out of the season.

For more information, check out the 10/11 NOW Scoreboard.

