High School Volleyball Highlights and Scores - August 27

It was opening night for high school volleyball on Thursday night
High school volleyball gets underway in Nebraska
High school volleyball gets underway in Nebraska
By Dan Corey
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - See high school volleyball scores from around the area below.

(Scores courtesy NSAA)

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17 (3-0)

Aquinas Catholic def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13 (3-2)

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-15, 25-7 (3-0)

Auburn def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 (3-0)

BDS def. Palmyra, 25-22, 25-23 (2-0)

BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)

BRLD def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16 (3-0)

Battle Creek def. Stanton, 31-29, 25-15 (2-0)

Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-17 (2-0)

Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 (3-0)

Bishop Neumann def. Mead, 27-25, 25-27, 25-17, 25-23 (3-1)

Bridgeport def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17 (3-0)

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-15, 25-10 (2-0)

Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-11, 25-20 (2-0)

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-14 (2-0)

Elm Creek def. Amherst, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10 (2-1)

Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 27-25, 25-22 (2-0)

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)

Fullerton def. Cross County, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 (3-0)

Gibbon def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-12 (3-2)

Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-11 (2-0)

Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-13, 25-1 (3-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 (3-0)

Heartland Christian, IA def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14 (3-0)

Heartland Lutheran def. Spalding Academy, 25-14, 18-25, 26-24 (2-1)

Heartland def. Palmer, 25-8, 25-12, 25-9 (3-0)

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22 (2-1)

Hershey def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 (3-1)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13 (3-0)

Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0)

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-8, 25-19 (2-0)

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20 (3-1)

Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-16 (2-0)

Lexington def. McCook, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11 (3-1)

Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 25-19, 13-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-11 (3-2)

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13 (3-0)

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 (3-0)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-6, 25-12 (2-0)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-15 (2-0)

Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23 (3-1)

Norris def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-16 (2-0)

Oakland-Craig def. Howells-Dodge, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 (3-1)

Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19 (2-1)

Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21 (2-1)

Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 (3-1)

Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13 (2-1)

Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 21-25, 25-18 (1-1)

Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 (3-0)

Southern def. Falls City, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15 (2-1)

St. Mary’s def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-23 (2-0)

St. Paul def. David City, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20 (3-0)

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24 (2-1)

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)

Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-8, 25-18 (2-0)

Wahoo def. Aurora, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15 (2-1)

Wahoo def. Norris, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23 (2-1)

Wausa def. St. Mary’s, 27-25, 25-15 (2-0)

Wayne def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14 (3-0)

Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 23-25, 28-26, 25-15 (2-1)

Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11 (3-0)

Wood River def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15 (3-0)

Wynot def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14 (3-0)

Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0)

Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 24-26, 25-8 (2-1)

