High School Volleyball Highlights and Scores - August 27
It was opening night for high school volleyball on Thursday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - See high school volleyball scores from around the area below.
(Scores courtesy NSAA)
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17 (3-0)
Aquinas Catholic def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13 (3-2)
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-15, 25-7 (3-0)
Auburn def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 (3-0)
BDS def. Palmyra, 25-22, 25-23 (2-0)
BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)
BRLD def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16 (3-0)
Battle Creek def. Stanton, 31-29, 25-15 (2-0)
Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-17 (2-0)
Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 (3-0)
Bishop Neumann def. Mead, 27-25, 25-27, 25-17, 25-23 (3-1)
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17 (3-0)
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-15, 25-10 (2-0)
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-11, 25-20 (2-0)
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-14 (2-0)
Elm Creek def. Amherst, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10 (2-1)
Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 27-25, 25-22 (2-0)
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)
Fullerton def. Cross County, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 (3-0)
Gibbon def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-12 (3-2)
Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-11 (2-0)
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-13, 25-1 (3-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 (3-0)
Heartland Christian, IA def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14 (3-0)
Heartland Lutheran def. Spalding Academy, 25-14, 18-25, 26-24 (2-1)
Heartland def. Palmer, 25-8, 25-12, 25-9 (3-0)
Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22 (2-1)
Hershey def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 (3-1)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13 (3-0)
Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0)
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-8, 25-19 (2-0)
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20 (3-1)
Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-16 (2-0)
Lexington def. McCook, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11 (3-1)
Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 25-19, 13-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-11 (3-2)
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13 (3-0)
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 (3-0)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-6, 25-12 (2-0)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-15 (2-0)
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23 (3-1)
Norris def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-16 (2-0)
Oakland-Craig def. Howells-Dodge, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 (3-1)
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19 (2-1)
Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21 (2-1)
Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 (3-1)
Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13 (2-1)
Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 21-25, 25-18 (1-1)
Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 (3-0)
Southern def. Falls City, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15 (2-1)
St. Mary’s def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-23 (2-0)
St. Paul def. David City, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20 (3-0)
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24 (2-1)
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)
Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-8, 25-18 (2-0)
Wahoo def. Aurora, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15 (2-1)
Wahoo def. Norris, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23 (2-1)
Wausa def. St. Mary’s, 27-25, 25-15 (2-0)
Wayne def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14 (3-0)
Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 23-25, 28-26, 25-15 (2-1)
Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11 (3-0)
Wood River def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15 (3-0)
Wynot def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14 (3-0)
Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0)
Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 24-26, 25-8 (2-1)
