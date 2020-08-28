Keeping up with routine doctor visits and vaccinations during the pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the pandemic, doctors have seen a significant drop in people making appointments, and they say waiting too long can make things worse.

Physicians at John Hopkins report they’ve seen a 20 to 30 percent decline in patients coming in for regular check-ups. In Lincoln, numbers have also gone down. The question is why?

10/11 is being told some people are hesitant, worrying about possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

Doctors want to ensure you that they’re taking precautions in their offices like keeping separate waiting rooms, regular deep cleaning and still offering telehealth services.

They say delaying routine check-ups on things like mammograms, cancer screenings and knowing your blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels could potentially be dangerous. Physicians are reminding you that early detection is key.

“Early detection just means that if we catch a disease early, and that’s by doing our routine preventative care exams. If we catch something early, we can treat it early, and potentially, it doesn’t get as bad as it could otherwise,” said Dr. Carla Church, family health physician with CHI health.

This isn’t only important for adults. Doctors say it’s also essential to keep up with your child’s regular visits and immunizations, too, especially getting their tetanus boosters, meningitis, HPV and flu shots.

With winter only a few months away, physicians say right now, routine visits are even more crucial in keeping you healthy.

We know the flu season comes around the same time every year, but health experts are saying this year, it’s important more than ever to make sure you’re getting your flu shot and at the right time. Avoiding getting the shot all together is even worse.

Unless advised by your doctor, experts recommend you get it as early as September and no later than by the end of October. Physicians tell 10/11 getting your flu shot too far in advance could stop it from working properly, as it takes about two weeks for your body to respond to it.

“Some people are referred by their doctors to get a flu shot early, and that includes some pregnant women so they can pass some immunity to the baby. Other than that, unless you’re referred by your doctor to get the flu shot early, I would wait,” said Dr. Church.

Because of all the precautions doctor offices are taking, they’re urging patients to not delay regular visits and do what you can to be as healthy as possible as the winter season approaches.

Doctors tell 10/11 getting your flu shot at the right time will ensure it lasts through the entire flu season, which usually stretches into March and April.

