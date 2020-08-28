Advertisement

Keeping up with routine doctor visits and vaccinations during the pandemic

Doctors say delaying routine check-ups on things like mammograms, cancer screenings and knowing your blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels could potentially be dangerous.
Doctors say delaying routine check-ups on things like mammograms, cancer screenings and knowing your blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels could potentially be dangerous.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the pandemic, doctors have seen a significant drop in people making appointments, and they say waiting too long can make things worse.

Physicians at John Hopkins report they’ve seen a 20 to 30 percent decline in patients coming in for regular check-ups. In Lincoln, numbers have also gone down. The question is why?

10/11 is being told some people are hesitant, worrying about possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

Doctors want to ensure you that they’re taking precautions in their offices like keeping separate waiting rooms, regular deep cleaning and still offering telehealth services.

They say delaying routine check-ups on things like mammograms, cancer screenings and knowing your blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels could potentially be dangerous. Physicians are reminding you that early detection is key.

“Early detection just means that if we catch a disease early, and that’s by doing our routine preventative care exams. If we catch something early, we can treat it early, and potentially, it doesn’t get as bad as it could otherwise,” said Dr. Carla Church, family health physician with CHI health.

This isn’t only important for adults. Doctors say it’s also essential to keep up with your child’s regular visits and immunizations, too, especially getting their tetanus boosters, meningitis, HPV and flu shots.

With winter only a few months away, physicians say right now, routine visits are even more crucial in keeping you healthy.

We know the flu season comes around the same time every year, but health experts are saying this year, it’s important more than ever to make sure you’re getting your flu shot and at the right time. Avoiding getting the shot all together is even worse.

Unless advised by your doctor, experts recommend you get it as early as September and no later than by the end of October. Physicians tell 10/11 getting your flu shot too far in advance could stop it from working properly, as it takes about two weeks for your body to respond to it.

“Some people are referred by their doctors to get a flu shot early, and that includes some pregnant women so they can pass some immunity to the baby. Other than that, unless you’re referred by your doctor to get the flu shot early, I would wait,” said Dr. Church.

Because of all the precautions doctor offices are taking, they’re urging patients to not delay regular visits and do what you can to be as healthy as possible as the winter season approaches.

Doctors tell 10/11 getting your flu shot at the right time will ensure it lasts through the entire flu season, which usually stretches into March and April.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Back to School FAQ - August 28

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Laura Halm
We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 28

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
What's making you smile this week? Submit your pictures and you might see them on 10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday!

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meet Auto! You can schedule an adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

Latest News

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here are your Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

News

Nebraska State Fair begins Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cal Larsen
State Fair organizers are emphasizing 4-H and FFA competitions.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

What’s Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Shawver
Here’s some events from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week’s Friday Fast Facts.

Forecast

One More Hot Afternoon and Then a Cool Down

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Hot afternoon but much cooler for the weekend.

News

Community continues to show support for injured officer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
For the second night in a row at St. Teresa Catholic Church pew after pew was filled with people offering love and prayers for Mario Herrera.