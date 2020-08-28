Advertisement

Lawsuit against city citing damages from mandates likely to be filed

(ky3)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A class-action lawsuit is expected to be filed by a group of Lincoln business owners against the city of Lincoln seeking damages caused by COVID-19 related restrictions and mandates.

According to Chris Ferdico of Berry Law, the earliest the lawsuit will be filed is sometime next week.

The goal of the lawsuit is to show that restrictions and mandates put in place by local leaders are not legal, and caused damages to both employers and employees.

The exact number of businesses that will be a part of the lawsuit is still unknown. Ferdico said that “more than a dozen” businesses have already agreed to participate and that number may increase.

Multiple mandates have been put in place by city of Lincoln officials, including a citywide mask mandate, which has been extended through Sept. 30.

