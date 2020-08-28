LPD: 2 teens facing theft charges after breaking into cars in apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two Lincoln teens are facing theft charges after the Lincoln Police Department said they broke into cars at a south Lincoln apartment complex.

Early Thursday morning, around 1:30 a.m., officers received a call from a witness saying someone was in their apartment parking lot checking door handles.

Responding officers went to the complex on S 38th and Pine Lake Heights Streets, near S 40th Street in South Lincoln, and saw a red 2003 Dodge caravan leaving the parking lot.

LPD said officers relayed the license plate number to other officers patrolling the area. Responding officers then spoke to the witness and discovered that three cars were broken into in the apartment parking lot.

According to LPD, officers saw the Dodge caravan near 48th Street and Highway 2, where officers were able to make contact with the people inside.

LPD said there was a 15-year old and a 19-year old inside the van.

From there, a photo lineup was put together by investigators and LPD said the witness identified the 19-year old.

LPD found stolen property inside the teenager’s van from the cars that had broken into at the apartment parking lot.

Officers said there was a jetpack, which is a mobile Wi-Fi hot spot, stolen from a car that was recovered.

The glove boxes in several other cars were open and investigators believe nothing was taken, though they’re still contacting owners. LPD believes there could be more cars that were broken into.

LPD said the 19-year old was cited for three counts of theft by unlawful taking. The 15-year old was referred for three counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Officers said this is a great example of people calling 911 when they see something suspicious. LPD is asking everyone to be vigilant, never leave belongings in your car, lock your doors and call police if they see something suspicious.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.