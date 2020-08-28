Advertisement

LPD: 2 teens facing theft charges after breaking into cars in apartment complex

(MGN | MGN)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two Lincoln teens are facing theft charges after the Lincoln Police Department said they broke into cars at a south Lincoln apartment complex.

Early Thursday morning, around 1:30 a.m., officers received a call from a witness saying someone was in their apartment parking lot checking door handles.

Responding officers went to the complex on S 38th and Pine Lake Heights Streets, near S 40th Street in South Lincoln, and saw a red 2003 Dodge caravan leaving the parking lot.

LPD said officers relayed the license plate number to other officers patrolling the area. Responding officers then spoke to the witness and discovered that three cars were broken into in the apartment parking lot.

According to LPD, officers saw the Dodge caravan near 48th Street and Highway 2, where officers were able to make contact with the people inside.

LPD said there was a 15-year old and a 19-year old inside the van.

From there, a photo lineup was put together by investigators and LPD said the witness identified the 19-year old.

LPD found stolen property inside the teenager’s van from the cars that had broken into at the apartment parking lot.

Officers said there was a jetpack, which is a mobile Wi-Fi hot spot, stolen from a car that was recovered.

The glove boxes in several other cars were open and investigators believe nothing was taken, though they’re still contacting owners. LPD believes there could be more cars that were broken into.

LPD said the 19-year old was cited for three counts of theft by unlawful taking. The 15-year old was referred for three counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Officers said this is a great example of people calling 911 when they see something suspicious. LPD is asking everyone to be vigilant, never leave belongings in your car, lock your doors and call police if they see something suspicious.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community continues to show support for injured officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
For the second night in a row at St. Teresa Catholic Church pew after pew was filled with people offering love and prayers for Mario Herrera.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 28

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 28

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Keeping up with routine doctor visits and vaccinations during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Physicians at John Hopkins report they’ve seen a 20 to 30 percent decline in patients coming in for regular check-ups. In Lincoln, numbers are down too.

Latest News

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
What's making you smile this week? Submit your pictures and you might see them on 10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday!

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meet Auto! You can schedule an adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are your Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

News

Nebraska State Fair begins Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cal Larsen
State Fair organizers are emphasizing 4-H and FFA competitions.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

What’s Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Shawver
Here’s some events from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week’s Friday Fast Facts.