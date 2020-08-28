LSO: 3 people rushed to hospital after crash on Davey Road

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says three people recently involved in a crash were rushed to the hospital.

The crash happened Thursday around 3 p.m. near N 14th Street and Davey Road, in north Lancaster County.

LSO said a man from Oklahoma, along with a passenger, was driving a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer. The pickup was heading eastbound on Davey Road and according to LSO, the driver did not stop at the stop sign at N 14th Street and was hit by a northbound pickup, driven by a Ceresco man.

Deputies said initially the crash looked very serious and first responders called for a medical helicopter but that was canceled.

All three people were taken by ambulance to Bryan West for their injuries which are non-life threatening.

