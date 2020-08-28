Advertisement

More than 100 coronavirus cases reported at UNL

Coronavirus case information reported by the University of Nebraska Lincoln.
Coronavirus case information reported by the University of Nebraska Lincoln.(UNL)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln said it has had 107 positive cases of coronavirus among 889 tests since Aug. 12. This includes tests done on campus, at the UNL TestNebraska facility and at the University Health Center, as well as those done elsewhere.

UNL has had two instances of small clusters at campus sorority houses, Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Alpha Theta, where the public health department has recommended quarantining the residents of a specific living facility.

The University said they had hoped to share this information sooner but said, “We want to ensure the information we provide is an accurate reflection of the situation on our campus. We are confident that we are now able to receive that information accurately and consistently on a daily basis, and we will be sharing that information with you.”

You can view UNL’s COVID-19 dashboard here: https://covid19.unl.edu/unl-covid-19-dashboard.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln police union president reacts to fellow officer being shot

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

In the voters hands: Medical marijuana initiative on November ballot

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
If approved by a majority of voters in November, the initiative would allow patients to access and use medical marijuana as recommended by their physician or nurse practitioner.

News

Lincoln Police Union president reacts to fellow officer being shot

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
There are more than 300 officers in the Lincoln Police Department and countless more people behind the scenes, and the head of the Lincoln Police Union said right now, they’re all hurting.

News

HOW TO HELP: Blood donations needed and fund set up for Mario Herrera

Updated: 1 hour ago
LPD made an urgent plea for blood donations.

Latest News

News

Nebraska men’s basketball speaks out about racial injustice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
“The goal for us is simply to make our community and and our state stand behind us and not accepting this injustices as “ok” and turning a blind eye.”

News

Roca Berry Farm opening for the season as planned with new health regulations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Roca Berry Farm is opening this September with some new health regulations in place.

News

Nebraska Men's Basketball Team stands up for social justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
Players said the names of several black men and women killed by police and talked about social inequality.

News

Police identify officer shot serving a warrant on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officer shot serving a warrant has been identified.

News

61 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 3 hours ago
61 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Thursday.

News

Lincoln Police give update on officer shot in line of duty

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officer shot still fighting for his life, suspects to be charged.