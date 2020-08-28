More than 100 coronavirus cases reported at UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln said it has had 107 positive cases of coronavirus among 889 tests since Aug. 12. This includes tests done on campus, at the UNL TestNebraska facility and at the University Health Center, as well as those done elsewhere.

UNL has had two instances of small clusters at campus sorority houses, Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Alpha Theta, where the public health department has recommended quarantining the residents of a specific living facility.

The University said they had hoped to share this information sooner but said, “We want to ensure the information we provide is an accurate reflection of the situation on our campus. We are confident that we are now able to receive that information accurately and consistently on a daily basis, and we will be sharing that information with you.”

You can view UNL’s COVID-19 dashboard here: https://covid19.unl.edu/unl-covid-19-dashboard.

