NETF1 returning to Nebraska

(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force 1 began a demobilization process and will depart their staging area in Texas on Friday.

NETF1 was deployed to College Station, Texas in anticipation of Hurricane Laura. NETF1 will stay overnight in Oklahoma and anticipates arriving back in Lincoln Saturday afternoon.

This Type 4 team includes 25 firefighters from LFR, the Omaha Fire Department, and the Papillion Fire Department.

NETF1 members including LFR Battalion Chief of Special Operations Brad Thavenet, LFR Battalion Chief Lloyd Mueller, and Omaha Fire Captain David Kirchofer have been deployed to the FEMA USR Incident Support Team in Louisiana. They will remain there until further notice.

