Advertisement

One More Hot Afternoon and Then a Cool Down

By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One more hot and muggy day for the Lincoln area. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 90s and it will feel more like the upper 90s to around 100 with the humidity. A cold front will push through the area late this afternoon shifting the wind from the southwest to the northwest with a few gusts up to 25 mph in the evening hours. There will be a slight chance of an isolated t’storm after 3:00 pm and that small chance will continue through the early evening hours. An isolated severe t’storm cannot be ruled out. After the thunderstorm threat ends this evening, we should see clearing skies and cooler overnight temperatures.

Saturday will be a nice day with cooler temperatures and less humidity. Highs in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies expected. Saturday night will be quiet and cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperatures on Sunday will be comfortable but there will be a few more clouds in the afternoon with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The best chance of rain will Sunday night into Monday morning with the chance of rain increasing to 60%.

Even cooler temperatures are expected on Monday with highs in the mid 70s under partly sunny skies and a continued chance for scattered showers and isolated t’storms. Tuesday will also be in the mid 70s with a 30% chance for showers and t’storms.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer, but still pleasant with an isolated t’storm possible on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
One more hot, humid day on Friday before cooler, wetter weather this weekend and next week.

Forecast

Warm End to the Week...

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
One more hot, humid day expected on Friday before cooler weather arrives this weekend and next week.

Forecast

Brad's Thursday Noon Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
More hot, humid weather expected Thursday.

Forecast

Hot and More Humid Conditions Thursday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunny, breezy, hot and more humid for Thursday.

Latest News

Forecast

Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
It has been hot and dry lately.

Forecast

A few more hot days, then much cooler

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
The end of our streak of high temperatures in the 90s is on the horizon. Cooler, but still warm temperatures arrive this weekend. The beginning of next week should be even cooler. Rain chances should return as well.

Forecast

Another hot day expected in Lincoln Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunshine and heat continue today.

Forecast

Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
Many locations have received below average precipitation this month.

Forecast

The heat remains on for now

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
An upper level high pressure ridge should remain in place for a few more days. This means the mainly sunny skies and hot temperatures will continue through at least Thursday.

Forecast

Sunny, Breezy, Hazy and Hot

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:57 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Hottest day of the year possible in the Lincoln area.