One More Hot Afternoon and Then a Cool Down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One more hot and muggy day for the Lincoln area. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 90s and it will feel more like the upper 90s to around 100 with the humidity. A cold front will push through the area late this afternoon shifting the wind from the southwest to the northwest with a few gusts up to 25 mph in the evening hours. There will be a slight chance of an isolated t’storm after 3:00 pm and that small chance will continue through the early evening hours. An isolated severe t’storm cannot be ruled out. After the thunderstorm threat ends this evening, we should see clearing skies and cooler overnight temperatures.

Saturday will be a nice day with cooler temperatures and less humidity. Highs in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies expected. Saturday night will be quiet and cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperatures on Sunday will be comfortable but there will be a few more clouds in the afternoon with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The best chance of rain will Sunday night into Monday morning with the chance of rain increasing to 60%.

Even cooler temperatures are expected on Monday with highs in the mid 70s under partly sunny skies and a continued chance for scattered showers and isolated t’storms. Tuesday will also be in the mid 70s with a 30% chance for showers and t’storms.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer, but still pleasant with an isolated t’storm possible on Wednesday.

