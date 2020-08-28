The Heat Finally Breaks, A Top 10 Weekend Coming?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Finally! After 8 consecutive days of temperatures in the 90s in Lincoln, cooler and more comfortable weather is forecast to arrive on Saturday and Sunday with cooler than average temperatures expected for much of the week next week too.

A cold front is slowly making its way across the state as of Friday afternoon. Along this front there could be an isolated shower or t’storm across the area with even an isolated strong to severe storm possible across far southeastern Nebraska. Cooler temperatures and much drier air will filter into the area behind the front as we head towards the weekend. High pressure is forecast to settle into the area behind the front on Saturday keeping the weather fairly quiet. Highs on Saturday should fall into the low and mid 80s for most of the state with dew points comfortably in the low to mid 50s for most.

Cooler, more comfortable conditions are expected on Saturday with highs in the 80s. (KOLN)

Sunday should stay pretty comfortable for most of eastern Nebraska, but an approaching cold front from the west will draw up warmer, more humid air so expect to see a slight bump in temperatures and dew points by Sunday afternoon.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s in the east with 90s in the west. (KOLN)

By Sunday afternoon and evening, another cold front moving in from the west will bring us a chance for not only some much needed rain, but for strong to severe storms across the state.

Another cold front set to move through the state on Sunday could bring scattered severe storms to the state. (KOLN)

A marginal and slight risk for severe weather covers much of the state, so isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible along the advancing cold front with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. For Lincoln, chances for storms likely peak Sunday night into early on Monday when the front pushes through the area.

Much of next week should stay cooler than average with highs in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday before we warm back into the low 80s for Wednesday into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.