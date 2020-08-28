Third UNL sorority placed under quarantine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A third sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been put under quarantine after a small cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported there.

Five confirmed positive cases were reported at Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, according to a tweet by the University.

“The sorority initiated a self-quarantine prior to receiving official notice of quarantine from @LNKHealth,” the tweet said.

This is the third sorority to go under quarantine in the last week, as small clusters have also been reported at Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Alpha Theta.

According to the UNL COVID-19 dashboard, as of Thursday, there were 107 positive COVID-19 cases at the University since August 12. 889 tests had been performed since that date.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.