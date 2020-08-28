UNLPD arrests man for indecent exposure on UNL Campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - UNLPD arrested a man on Thursday in regards to three indecent exposures on campus.

The incidents were reported to have happened on Saturday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 26 on the UNL campus. The incidents all occurred between 11 p.m. and midnight.

The third incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 27, at around 1:30 a.m. Two UNL students reported a male had exposed his genitals to them near the Lied Center on the UNL City Campus. Using the information the victims provided, campus CCTV, and information from previous incidents, UNLPD was able to confirm the identity and involvement of the suspect, 26-year-old Destin Guidry.

Guidry was not affiliated with the University.

Guidry was arrested and lodged in Lancaster County Corrections in the evening of Aug. 27 for two counts of Public Indecency for the two separate incidents on Aug. 25 and Aug. 27.

If you have any questions, contact UNLPD either by phone or email unl.police@unl.edu.

