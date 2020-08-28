Advertisement

What’s Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Aug. 28, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Are you looking for fun things to do this weekend in Lincoln? Here’s some ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in your Friday Fast Facts.

Wild Wednesdays at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Get ready, this is going to be wild! Wild Wednesdays are back for the summer. During Wild Wednesdays, the zoo is open late ’til 8! Get your tickets now and spend your evening at the zoo.

Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; $13.95 Adults (ages 13-61), $11.95 Children (ages 2-12) and Seniors (62 & over), Free for Zoo Members and Children 1 & under

More info: HERE

Hub B Soul Music Series Presents Emily Bass and Josh Hoyer B Soul Colossal

The second annual Hub & Soul music series kicks off this Thursday. This free community event is designed for people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate local musicians, local food and Lincoln’s parks.

Thursday 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

The 402 Fairgrounds Fundraiser Drive-in Concert

Join The 402 for an evening of fun, food and music safely outside. The 402 is an amazing cover band that allows their fans to remember great tunes from years before, as well as current selections on the radio today. They have a high level of energy that’s hard to resist dancing to and ultimately, having a great time for a great cause, your Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds.

Friday gates open at 5:30 p.m.; $40 general admission. $60 VIP (vehicle with up to six guests)

More info: HERE

5th Annual Pooches on the Patio

Come out for a safe and social distancing party in the parking lot to support the Capital Humane Society! This is a pet and family-friend Iy event full of games, activities, food and drinks from local vendors and a neighborhood fun run/walk with your pups.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Fundraiser

More info: HERE

Dynasty Combat Sports Presents Summer Showdown

Nebraska’s largest Mixed Partial Arts (MEA) producer, Dynasty Combat Sports, presents its 81 MEA event, the return of cage fighting in Nebraska. The Summer Showdown is back! The Pro Main event will see Nebraska top prospect Haris Talundzic and the Amateur Main event will see a rematch between Ashland’s Cole Washburn and Lincoln’s Ray Evans for the Amateur Featherweight Title.

Saturday 7:30 p.m.; see website for ticket prices

More info: HERE

