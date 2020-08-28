York leaning on experience in 2020 season
After a disappointing 2019 season, the York Dukes are hopeful to return to the Class B playoffs
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With a veteran backfield and a returning quarterback, the York Dukes are leaning on experience to bounce back this season.
“Right now, we do have a lot of those kids with experience so I would say experience is probably the biggest thing we have going for us, from what I feel like is a pretty fast and talented backfield,” said Glen Snodgrass, York’s head coach.
The Dukes open the season with Crete on Friday night.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.