High School Football Scores: Week 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Check out the current list of high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 28.

Arthur County vs Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 54-32

Cody-Kilgore vs Paxton, 25-12

Heartland Lutheran vs Elba, 63-32

Humphrey St. Francis vs Wynot, 56-14

Parkview Christian vs St. Edward, 50-21

Spalding Academy vs Harvard , 47-40

For more information, check out the 10/11 NOW Scoreboard.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.