Advertisement

High School Football Scores: Week 1

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Check out the current list of high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 28.

Arthur County vs Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 54-32

Cody-Kilgore vs Paxton, 25-12

Heartland Lutheran vs Elba, 63-32

Humphrey St. Francis vs Wynot, 56-14

Parkview Christian vs St. Edward, 50-21

Spalding Academy vs Harvard , 47-40

For more information, check out the 10/11 NOW Scoreboard.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Diller family warns of high-pressure sales to seniors during pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
A family from Diller says their mom was lucky this week, after an insurance agent showed up at her house unannounced and late in the evening on a Tuesday, pressuring her to sign something.

News

High School Football Highlights: Week 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
It’s Friday night and football season is here. Most teams across Nebraska open the 2020 campaign tonight, including Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X.

VOD Recordings

High School Football: Week 1 (5 p.m.)

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

VOD Recordings

Community responds to injured officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Ultimate Bull Fighter at the state fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Go Fund Me account set up for Mario Herrera

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Go Fund Me account has been set up for a Lincoln Police officer who remains in critical condition.

News

UNLPD arrests man for indecent exposure on UNL Campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
UNLPD arrested a man on Thursday in regards to three indecent exposures on campus.

News

Driver arrested following pursuit in Omaha

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person following a pursuit and foot chase this morning in Omaha.

News

Doane University students using the great outdoors as their classroom

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
All across campus you’ll find classes being taught outside, as some professors’ answer to social distancing.

News

Community responds to injured officer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
There has been an incredible outpouring of support for Investigator Herrera and his family since the shooting.