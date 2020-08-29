LPD and NSP responds to stolen vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a call of a stolen vehicle, which resulted in a crash on Saturday.

According to LPD, a 2002 Bentley was stolen from it’s owner’s garage near the 2500 block of Woodleigh Lane at around 8 a.m. At around 8:45 a.m, NSP spotted the vehicle near 70th and Cornhusker Highway.

When NSP turned to stop the vehicle, the vehicle took off and crashed. The driver of the vehicle was tased and arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

