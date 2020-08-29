Advertisement

LTU shows off riding scooters in the Haymarket

City hosts scooter safety demonstration to prepare community for scooters launch.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People had the chance to test out riding scooters Saturday afternoon to help get them ready for the launch this Tuesday.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities hosted a ScooterLNK Safety Demonstration in the Haymarket. This is part of a year-long pilot project set to kick off in three days.

The Free event outlined safety and operation rules for both Bird and Spin Electric Scooters. Organizers said the main question they get is simply how to ride the scooter.

“There have been incidents in other communities where safety has been a concern so we wanted to get out in front of that and give people and opportunity to learn safe riding practices and give the two scooter companies to share those riding practices with folks,” said Mark Lutjeharms, LTU Traffic Engineering Manager.

Other guidelines include that riders must be 18 years or older, helmets are encouraged but not required and they must be ridden in the street and not the sidewalk. Scooter vendors are still determining pricing and riders will pay and locate scooters on an app.

