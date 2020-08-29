Pharmacies participate in Take Back Day initiative to dispose of unused drugs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Most people who misuse medication get it from the medicine cabinet of a friend or relative. Nebraska pharmacies are hoping to end this trend with the “Take Back Day Initiative.”

The Nebraska Pharmacist Association said everyday is Take Back Day in Nebraska. Around 300 pharmacies are participating in the “Nebraska MEDS Drug Disposal Program.” It’s a free, safe and legal method to dispose of unused medications with no questions asked. They said this helps eliminate the risk of holding onto leftover prescriptions that can lead to overdose.

“With medication disposal it’s super important for Nebraskans to know that they can take back their medications every day,” said Sarah Hunter, project coordinator. “If medications are left in their home it poses a risk of potential abuse, misuse or accidental poisonings and we want to make sure that we dispose of those in an environmentally friendly way.”

A full list of participating pharmacies can be found here.

