Severe Storms Possible on Sunday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a brutal stretch of temperatures in the 90s over the past 8 days, cooler and much more comfortable weather arrived on Saturday across the state with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and dew points in the 40s and 50s! Unfortunately, the pleasant conditions won’t hang around to finish the weekend on Sunday as an approaching cold front could bring some stormy weather to the state Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be warmer as southerly winds draw warmer, more humid air into the region. Highs should stay fairly seasonal in the east, including Lincoln, with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. Further west, it will be warmer and more humid across central and western Nebraska where temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s are expected. Dew points should climb into the low and mid 60s just ahead of the cold front.

Warmer, more humid conditions are expected on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s across the state.
Warmer, more humid conditions are expected on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s across the state.(KOLN)

As the front pushes further east and interacts with an unstable air mass, thunderstorms are expected to develop along the front Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Some severe storms will be possible along the front with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threats.

Strong to severe storms are possible along a cold front Sunday afternoon into Sunday night across central and eastern Nebraska.
Strong to severe storms are possible along a cold front Sunday afternoon into Sunday night across central and eastern Nebraska.(KOLN)

Most of central and eastern Nebraska are under a marginal and slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, so isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible in these areas. For Lincoln, the best chances for thunderstorms will likely come late Sunday into the overnight hours with some storms possibly lingering into early on Monday.

Behind the front into the day on Monday, high pressure will once again settle into the region, leaving us with a fairly cool and comfortable start to the work week with temperatures on Monday in the 70s across the state.

