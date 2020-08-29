Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 48

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 48 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,923. The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 105

  • On Saturday, August 29, the Health Department reported 105 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 13,255 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
  • The Health Department has not received any new death certificates related to the pandemic during the past day. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at 160. The county has confirmed 9,222 county residents have recovered from the illness.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Severe Storms Possible on Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Warmer weather with some severe storms possible on Sunday.

News

LTU shows off riding scooters in the Haymarket

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
People had the chance to test out riding scooters Saturday afternoon to help get them ready for the launch this Thursday.

News

Pharmacies participate in Take Back Day initiative to dispose of unused drugs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Most people who misuse medication get it from the medicine cabinet of a friend or relative. Nebraska pharmacies are hoping to end this trend with the “Take Back Day Initiative.”

News

Two additional NDCS staff members positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Saturday that two staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Troopers arrest suspect after stolen vehicle crashes in east Lincoln

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Omaha man following an incident in northeast Lincoln Saturday morning.

Sports

Sports Overtime - Part Three (Aug 28-Week One)

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

High School Football Scores: Week 1

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Check out the current list of high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 28.

News

Diller family warns of high-pressure sales to seniors during pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
A family from Diller says their mom was lucky this week, after an insurance agent showed up at her house unannounced and late in the evening on a Tuesday, pressuring her to sign something.

News

Sports Overtime: High School Football Highlights: Week 1

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
It’s Friday night and football season is here. Most teams across Nebraska open the 2020 campaign tonight, including Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X.

VOD Recordings

High School Football: Week 1 (5 p.m.)

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
10/11 NOW at 5