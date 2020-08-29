Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Saturday, August 29, the Health Department reported 105 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 13,255 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department has not received any new death certificates related to the pandemic during the past day. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at 160. The county has confirmed 9,222 county residents have recovered from the illness.