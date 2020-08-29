Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 48
- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 48 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,923. The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 105
- On Saturday, August 29, the Health Department reported 105 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 13,255 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
- The Health Department has not received any new death certificates related to the pandemic during the past day. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at 160. The county has confirmed 9,222 county residents have recovered from the illness.
