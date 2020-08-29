Advertisement

Two additional NDCS staff members positive for COVID-19

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 63.
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Saturday that two staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus. One staff member is employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC). The second staff member is employed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Both individuals are self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those facilities as to the new positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with either staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 63. Fifty-four of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

