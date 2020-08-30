LPS Softball Classic Scores & Highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 24 high school softball teams participated in the LPS Softball Classic on Saturday. The tournament, which is one of the state’s largest, divided teams into six pools with each school playing three games. The LPS Softball Classic was held at Doris Bair Complex in Lincoln. Below are the scores from the tournament:

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Pius 1

Elkhorn South 13, Northwest 0

Lincoln East 14, Northwest 6

Elkhorn South 16, Lincoln Pius X 0

Lincoln East 10, Elkhorn South 5

Lincoln Pius X 3, Northwest 2

Elkhorn 6, Lincoln Southeast 5

Norfolk 3, Lexington 1

Lincoln Southeast 10, Lexington 8

Norfolk 7, Elkhorn 4

Lincoln Southeast 6, Norfolk 1

Elkhorn 10, Lexington 2

Lincoln Southwest 10, Omaha Gross 0

Beatrice 9, Grand Island 8

Lincoln Southwest 12, Grand Island 3

Beatrice 6, Omaha Gross 3

Lincoln Southwest 6, Beatrice 5

Omaha Gross 10, Grand Island 3

Norris 7, Lincoln North Star 3

Omaha Skutt 9, Kearney 0

Lincoln North Star 6, Kearney 5

Omaha Skutt 13, Norris 0

Waverly 8, Elkhorn North 3

North Platte 7, Columbus 3

North Platte 6, Waverly 4

Columbus 13, Elkhorn North 3

North Platte 10, Elkhorn North 0

Malcolm 10, Lincoln Northeast 2

Hastings 10, Gretna 7

Hastings 10, Lincoln Northeast 0

Gretna 12, Malcolm 2

Gretna 14, Lincoln Northeast 0

Hastings 8, Malcolm 4

