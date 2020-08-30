Advertisement

Storms Possible Sunday Night, Cooler Weather on Monday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another cold front pushing through the state could bring in some strong to severe storms across eastern Nebraska Sunday evening and Sunday night. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected to be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible Sunday evening and Sunday night.
Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible Sunday evening and Sunday night.(KOLN)

Storms are expected to develop across north central Nebraska, where initially some very large hail will be possible, before storms push south and southeast. Strong southerly winds have brought in a narrow corridor of higher dew points and temperatures in central Nebraska, and it’s in this corridor where the severe weather risk will be highest. As storms push east, they will be pushing into a more stable environment, not as favorable for severe weather. In Lincoln, an isolated severe storm or two is possible by late Sunday with the best rain chances likely coming between 10 PM and 4 AM Monday morning.

By Monday morning, some lingering showers or storms are possible with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Clearing skies are expected into the afternoon with cooler temperatures and lower dew points expected across the area behind the front and as high pressure settles into the state. Highs on Monday should generally sit in the 70s - not a bad way to start the week or to finish the month of August.

Cooler weather is expected to finish August with highs on Monday in the 70s.
Cooler weather is expected to finish August with highs on Monday in the 70s.(KOLN)

Another disturbance passing just to our south could bring in some additional showers and storms to the area Monday night into Tuesday, otherwise the rest of the week looks to be mainly dry. Cooler temperatures should hang around on Tuesday with highs again in the 70s. Temperatures should warm back to and stick in the 80s the rest of the week and into the weekend with mainly dry weather.

