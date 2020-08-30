Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 43

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 43 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,966. The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 102

  • On Sunday, August 30, the Health Department reported 102 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 13,357 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March. For the week that ended Saturday, the county saw 715 new cases on 6,602 for a 10.8% positivity rate.
  • The Health Department has not received any new death certificates related to the pandemic during the past day. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at 160. The county has confirmed 9,249 county residents have recovered from the illness.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

