30-year-old arrested for sexual assault of a child

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man for first-degree sexual assault of a child after learning that two teenagers were trafficked for sex in mid-June.

LPD said on June 17, officers learned of a situation were two 15-year-olds were trafficked for sex. An investigation led officers to phone communication between the victims and Luis Alvarez, 30.

Police said Alvarez made an agreement with a male associate of the victims to have sex with one of them, and then in another encounter paid money in exchange for sex.

According to LPD, one of the teens got scared and left the encounter in Alvarez’s vehicle.

Alvarez was questioned on August 29, and was arrested for first-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Police said more arrests are possible.

