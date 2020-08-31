Advertisement

93 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County

Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.(10/11 NOW)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 93 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lancaster County on Monday, bringing the community total to 4,059.

That is up from 3,966 on Sunday.

The number of deaths in Lancaster County remains at 20, while the number of recoveries is at 1,820.

Overall positivity rate:

  • Lancaster County – up from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent
  • State – remains at 9.4 percent
  • National – down from 9 percent to 8.9 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 26 with nine from Lancaster County (one on ventilator) and 17 from other communities (one on ventilator).

Over the past few days, a number of new cases have been confirmed on the University of Nebraska campus, including 29 on Monday and 1,523 since August 12.

Five sororities on campus are currently under quarantine due to small clusters of COVID-19 .

An outbreak has also been reported at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, leading to a quarantine of the facility.

29 inmates reportedly tested positive at the state pen.

