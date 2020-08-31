Centerpointe sees rapid rise in crisis calls and walk-ins, patients experiencing depression and anxiety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - THE CEO of Centerpointe Outpatient Services says COVID-19 isn’t the only pandemic we’re fighting.

“The one that’s really even more pervasive than COVID-19 and is just as damaging is the mental health element,” Topher Hansen said.

Centerpointe offers a crisis hotline and walk-in clinic that connects people with therapists and resources. Calls to their hotline are up 42% since March and walk-ins have doubled. Shala Hartmann, who works with the clinic and hotline at Centerpointe said she’s seen needs intensify.

“If depression is a problem that maybe they had before is worse, anxiety is much worse,” Hartmann said.

The data backs this up.

The number of people reporting anxiety as an issue has increased 270%, those who have identified depression as an issue has gone up 188% and those who say COVID-19 is an issue has increased 279% since April.

“It’s forced people to stay away from others and stay behind closed doors that may not be safe doors, you don’t have the outlet of people to make sure you’re safe,” Hartmann said.

The staff said some easy ways to prevent these issues from boiling over are spending time taking care of yourself, like getting outside and exercising. As well as finding ways to get social interaction online or in a safe, socially distant manner.

“Just grab onto the notion that this will end one day,” Hansen said.

If you’re in need to mental health or substance abuse services, you can walk into Centerpointe at 13th and E without an appointment on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You can also call their hotline at 402-475-6695 24/7.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.