Clearing Skies and Cooler For Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through the Capital City and that means cooler and less humid conditions for our Monday. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s with a few scattered clouds. North wind could gust up to 25 or even 30 mph at times today. Mainly clear this evening with increasing clouds after midnight. Another weak system will move into the region tonight and bring a chance for a few showers or an isolated t’storms late tonight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 70s and a few afternoon clouds.

Wednesday through Thursday will be warm, sunny and mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Right now the holiday weekend looks mainly dry on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Labor day will be cooler with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

