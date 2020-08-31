Community support continues for injured officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Support continues to come in for a Lincoln Police officer shot in the chest while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday.

Officer Herrera was transferred to University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha Thursday.

In a Facebook post Monday, The Lincoln Police Department thanked Chopsticks Chinese Cuisine for a $3,999 check after a fundraiser Saturday, held for investigator Mario Herrera Saturday, who was last listed in critical condition.

Chopsticks Restaurant presented a check for $3,999 after their fundraiser for Investigator Herrera Saturday (WOW!). In... Posted by Lincoln Police Department on Monday, August 31, 2020

The post also explained the amount: “In Chinese, the #3 means LIFE and the #9 means FOREVER.”

At one point, Officer Herrera went through more than 130 units of blood, a typical number of what the Nebraska Community Blood Bank would collect at a blood drive, which spurred calls for blood donations.

On Friday, The Lincoln Independent Business Association, or LIBA, announced the collection of more than $1,000 in gift cards, and a few hundred dollars in cash.

A Gofundme has been set up for Investigator Herrera and his family, which has raised more than $57,000 as of Monday morning.

