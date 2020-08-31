Advertisement

Community support continues for injured officer

Chopsticks Chinese Cuisine in Lincoln raised $3,999 for injured LPD Officer Mario Herrera.
Chopsticks Chinese Cuisine in Lincoln raised $3,999 for injured LPD Officer Mario Herrera.(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Support continues to come in for a Lincoln Police officer shot in the chest while serving an arrest warrant Wednesday.

Officer Herrera was transferred to University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha Thursday.

In a Facebook post Monday, The Lincoln Police Department thanked Chopsticks Chinese Cuisine for a $3,999 check after a fundraiser Saturday, held for investigator Mario Herrera Saturday, who was last listed in critical condition.

Chopsticks Restaurant presented a check for $3,999 after their fundraiser for Investigator Herrera Saturday (WOW!). In...

Posted by Lincoln Police Department on Monday, August 31, 2020

The post also explained the amount: “In Chinese, the #3 means LIFE and the #9 means FOREVER.”

At one point, Officer Herrera went through more than 130 units of blood, a typical number of what the Nebraska Community Blood Bank would collect at a blood drive, which spurred calls for blood donations.

On Friday, The Lincoln Independent Business Association, or LIBA, announced the collection of more than $1,000 in gift cards, and a few hundred dollars in cash.

A Gofundme has been set up for Investigator Herrera and his family, which has raised more than $57,000 as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rise in head lice cases across the U.S., including in Lincoln

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
In the past few months, cases of head lice have gone up 25 percent across the United States.

News

Section of Randolph Street closed starting Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Motorists are encouraged to use “O” Street or seek an alternate route.

News

Street closures begin Monday for railroad repairs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
This work is being done to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of these crossings.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Latest News

Forecast

Clearing Skies and Cooler For Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Clearing skies this morning with partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon and cooler.

News

Nebraska man shares COVID-19 recovery story

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
There are currently more than 34,000 COVID-19 cases in the state. For months one Nebraska man was part of that number, but now is telling his story of how he survived the virus when all odds were against him.

News

Nebraska State Penitentiary under quarantine

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
All housing units at the Nebraska State Penitentiary are under quarantine, in order to ensure the health and well-being of those who live and work inside the facility.

Forecast

Rain Possible Tonight, Cooler Weather Monday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Some strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and Sunday night.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.

News

Nebraska medical marijuana initiative challenged in court

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Nebraska Supreme Court will decide whether to allow voters to decide whether to legalize medical marijuana in November.