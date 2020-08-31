Advertisement

Deputies investigating after bomb threat at Buffalo County Courthouse

(KGNS)
By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bomb threat at the County Courthouse.

BCSO said at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, deputies received a non-specific threat that there was a bomb at the Buffalo County Courthouse.

Deputies said the courthouse was evacuated and searched, but nothing unusual was located.

Members of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Buffalo County Emergency Management helped in this case.

BCSO said they’re continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at (308) 236-8555 or Buffalo County Crime Stoppers at (308) 237-3424.

